Novo Nordisk now sees 2024 sales growth to be 23-27% at CER

November 06, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Novo Nordisk (NVO) said for the 2024 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 23-27% at CER, and operating profit growth is now expected to be 21-27% at CER. Growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 1 percentage point lower than at CER growth for sales and 2 percentage points lower for operating profit.

