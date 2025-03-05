News & Insights

Markets
NVO

Novo Nordisk Launches NovoCare Pharmacy With The Aim Of Offering Wegovy At Reduced Price

March 05, 2025 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Wednesday said it launched NovoCare pharmacy, that provides home delivery of all doses of the company's weight management medicine Wegovy at a reduced price of $499 per month.

The offer is designed to support cash paying patients without insurance coverage.

This announcement follows the recent FDA decision that the shortage of this medicine is resolved, with all dose strengths of Wegovy meeting or exceeding both current and projected U.S. demand, the company said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.