Novo Nordisk Launches Major Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a global healthcare leader, has launched a share repurchase program, buying back shares worth DKK 2.2 billion as part of a larger DKK 20 billion initiative set to run over 12 months starting February 2024. By May 24, 2024, the company has acquired 9,170,402 B shares at an average price of DKK 864.18 each, representing a significant investment back into the company. This move underscores Novo Nordisk’s commitment to shareholder value while continuing its mission to tackle serious chronic diseases worldwide.

