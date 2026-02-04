Novo Nordisk Kicks Off 2026 Share Repurchase; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has initiated its 2026 share repurchase programme, a move designed to strengthen shareholder value and support obligations under incentive schemes.

The programme, announced today, authorizes buybacks of up to DKK 15 billion during the year, beginning with a DKK 3.8 billion tranche scheduled between February 4 and May 4, 2026.

Key Highlights

•Programme Size: Up to DKK 15 billion in 2026.

•Current Tranche: DKK 3.8 billion, running February 4- May 4, 2026.

•Purpose: Reduce share capital and meet obligations from share-based incentive programmes.

•Maximum Shares: Up to 400 million B shares of DKK 0.10 each

•Lead Manager: Nordea Danmark, Filial af Nordea Bank Abp, Finland.

•Regulatory Compliance: Conducted under EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and Safe Harbour Rules.

Background

The repurchase programme was authorized at Novo Nordisk's Annual General Meeting in March 2025, with continuation beyond March 2026 contingent on renewed shareholder approval at the 2026 AGM.

NVO has traded between $43.08 and $93.80 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $50.30, down 14.64% and slipped further overnight to $47.53, down 5.77%.

