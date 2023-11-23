News & Insights

Novo Nordisk invests $2.3 mln in France to boost output

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

November 23, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

Updates throughout

STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.ST said on Thursday it would invest more than 16 billion crowns ($2.34 billion) in the expansion of production facilities in Chartres in France.

Europe's most valuable company by market value, which is fighting to keep up with soaring demand for anti-obesity drug Wegovy, said the investment would significantly boost capacity for its current and future serious chronic disease drugs.

"With this, we will – over the coming years - increase our production capacity to be prepared for the increased demand for our medicines and future innovations from our pipeline," Novo Nordisk said.

It said the construction projects had started and would gradually be finalised through 2028.

Novo said the investment included capacity for GLP-1 products and will add aseptic production and finished production, and also an extension of a quality control laboratory.

Shares in the company were up 0.4% at 0922 GMT, taking a year-to date rise to 50%.

($1 = 6.8320 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.