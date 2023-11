STOCKHOLM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.ST said on Thursday it would invest more than 16 billion crowns ($2.34 billion) in the expansion of production facilities in Chartres in France.

($1 = 6.8320 Danish crowns)

