News & Insights

Novo Nordisk in talks buy controlling stake in Biocorp

Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

June 05, 2023 — 01:57 am EDT

Written by Michal Aleksandrowicz for Reuters ->

June 5 (Reuters) - Danish drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.cosaid on Monday it had started talks to buy a controlling stake in French medical device designer Biocorp ALCOR.PA.

The Danish company said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Bio Jag, Biocorp's main shareholder, for the purchase of its over 45% stake in the French company at a price of 35.0 euros ($37.44) per share in cash.

The price represents a premium of 19.5% over Biocorp's closing market price on June 2 and the transaction values Biocorp at about 154 million euros, the companies said.

Certain minority shareholders, representing 19.0% of the share capital of Biocorp, will also transfer shares to Novo Nordisk and the transaction will be followed by a squeeze-out procedure.

The block purchase should take place during the third quarter of 2023 and the filing of the subsequent offer should take place in September 2023, Novo said.

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.