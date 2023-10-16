Novo Nordisk in $1.3 bln deal to buy hypertension drug from KBP Biosciences

COPENHAGEN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO has agreed to buy ocedurenone, a drug for uncontrolled hypertension with potential application in cardiovascular and kidney disease, from KBP Biosciences for up to $1.3 billion, the Danish drugmaker said on Monday.

