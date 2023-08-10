Novo Nordisk hikes FY outlook as demand for weight-loss drug Wegovy soars

Adds CEO statement in paragraph 3, comment on supply restrictions in the U.S. in paragraphs 6-7, background

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Thursday raised its full-year profit and sales forecast for a second time, but said it would continue to restrict U.S. supplies of starter doses of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

Novo Nordisk, Europe's second most-valuable listed company after LVMH LVMH.PA, is riding on a wave of sky-high demand for its highly effective diabetes and weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, which has sent its earnings and shares to record highs this year.

"The growth is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments, and we are serving more patients than ever before," CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement.

Novo now expects operating profit growth in local currencies for 2023 of between 31% and 37% and sales growth of between 27% and 33%, up from previous estimates of between 24% and 30% and between 28% and 34%, respectively.

In April, it also significantly raised its outlook.

In May, the company said it was halving the supply of starter doses to the U.S. market for several months to ensure supplies for existing patients.

"While supply capacity for Wegovy is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths in the U.S. will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care," Novo said on Thursday.

ANALYSIS-Investors see big Novo Nordisk stock boost if obesity drug shows heart benefit

FACTBOX-Weight-loss drugs: the next gold rush

FOCUS-Weight-loss drug pioneers aim to jump on Wegovy bandwagon

FOCUS-Novo Nordisk rivals see room to compete in $100 bln weight-loss drug market

UPDATE 4-Novo Nordisk, Pfizer weight-loss pills work as well as shots

INSIGHT-Wegovy weight-loss injection factory plagued by sterile-safety failures

EXCLUSIVE-Delays getting higher dose Wegovy to patients reported by US doctors

EXCLUSIVE-UK probes Novo's Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda over suicidal, self-harming thoughts

FOCUS-"Last hope": Eager Germans are prepared to pay for weight-loss drug

EXCLUSIVE-Most patients using weight-loss drugs like Wegovy stop within a year, data show

FOCUS-Obesity drug Wegovy's popularity has US employers rethinking insurance coverage

Novo's Wegovy shows heart benefit alongside weight loss in trial L1N39P0RR

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Josephine Mason and Sharon Singleton)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.