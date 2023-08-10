News & Insights

Novo Nordisk hikes FY outlook as demand for weight-loss drug Wegovy soars

Credit: REUTERS/JIM VONDRUSKA

August 10, 2023 — 01:35 am EDT

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Thursday hiked its full-year profit and sales forecast for a second time as its weight-loss and diabetes drugs flew off the shelves in the United States.

Novo now expects operating profit growth in local currencies for 2023 of between 31% and 37% and sales growth of between 27% and 33%, up from previous estimates of between 24% and 30% and between 28% and 34%, respectively.

In April, it also significantly raised its outlook.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Josephine Mason and Sharon Singleton)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
