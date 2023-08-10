Novo Nordisk hikes FY outlook as demand for weight-loss drug Wegovy soars

COPENHAGEN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Thursday hiked its full-year profit and sales forecast for a second time as its weight-loss and diabetes drugs flew off the shelves in the United States.

Novo now expects operating profit growth in local currencies for 2023 of between 31% and 37% and sales growth of between 27% and 33%, up from previous estimates of between 24% and 30% and between 28% and 34%, respectively.

In April, it also significantly raised its outlook.

