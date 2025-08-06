Novo Nordisk H1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk reported that its first half net profit increased to 55.54 billion Danish kroner from 45.46 billion Danish kroner, last year. Earnings per share was 12.49 kroner compared to 10.17 kroner. Operating profit increased by 25% in Danish kroner and 29% at constant exchange rates to 72.2 billion kroner. Sales increased by 16% in Danish kroner and by 18% at constant exchange rates to 154.9 billion kroner.

For 2025, sales growth is now expected to be 8-14% at CER, and operating profit growth is now expected to be 10-16% at CER. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 3 and 5 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively. The company said the lowered sales outlook for 2025 is driven by lower growth expectations for the second half of 2025.

