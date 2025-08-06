Markets

Novo Nordisk H1 Net Profit Rises

August 06, 2025 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk reported that its first half net profit increased to 55.54 billion Danish kroner from 45.46 billion Danish kroner, last year. Earnings per share was 12.49 kroner compared to 10.17 kroner. Operating profit increased by 25% in Danish kroner and 29% at constant exchange rates to 72.2 billion kroner. Sales increased by 16% in Danish kroner and by 18% at constant exchange rates to 154.9 billion kroner.

For 2025, sales growth is now expected to be 8-14% at CER, and operating profit growth is now expected to be 10-16% at CER. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 3 and 5 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively. The company said the lowered sales outlook for 2025 is driven by lower growth expectations for the second half of 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.