News & Insights

Markets
NVO

Novo Nordisk FY24 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY25

February 05, 2025 — 02:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Danish healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2024 net profit climbed 21 percent to 100.9 billion Danish kroner from last year's 83.68 billion kroner.

Earnings per share grew 22 percent to 22.63 kroner from 18.62 kroner a year ago.

Operating profit increased 25% from last year to 128.34 billion kroner, positively impacted by gross-to-net sales adjustments in the US and negatively impacted by impairment losses.

Net sales increased 25% to 290.40 billion kroner from prior year's 232.26 billion kroner.

Sales increased 26% at constant exchange rates.

Sales in North America Operations grew 30%. Sales in International Operations increased 17%.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, sales growth is expected to be 16-24% at CER, and operating profit growth is expected to be 19-27% at CER.

Sales and operating profit growth on a reported basis would be 3 and 5 percentage points higher than at CER, respectively, the company noted.

Further, at the Annual General Meeting on March 27, the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of 7.90 kroner for 2024 per share.

The expected total dividend for 2024 will increase 21% to 11.40 kroner per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.