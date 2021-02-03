Markets
NVO

Novo Nordisk FY20 Results Rise; Plans Dividend, DKK 17 Bln Share Buy Back; Sees Growth In FY21

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2020 net profit increased 8 percent to 42.14 billion Danish kroner from last year's 38.95 billion kroner.

Earnings per share were 18.01 kroner, up 10 percent from 16.38 kroner a year ago.

Net sales grew 4 percent to 126.95 billion kroner from 122.02 billion kroner last year.

Further, the company said its its Board will propose a final dividend of 5.85 kroner. The total dividend would be 9.10 kroner.

In addition, the company said it intends to initiate a new 12-month share repurchase program of up to 17 billion kroner.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2021, sales growth is expected to be 5 percent to 9 percent, and operating growth is expected to be 4 percent to 8 percent, both at constant exchange rates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More