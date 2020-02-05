Novo Nordisk FY19 Operating Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported net profit of 38.95 billion Danish kroner for the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, up 1% from prior year. Operating profit increased by 11% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exchange rates (CER). Earnings per share was 16.38 kroner compared to 15.93 kroner.

Fiscal year sales increased by 9% in Danish kroner and by 6% at CER to 122.0 billion Danish kroner. Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 10% to 102.8 billion kroner (6% at CER). Sales within Biopharm increased by 7% to 19.2 billion kroner (4% at CER).

For 2020, the company projects sales growth to be 3-6% at CER, and operating profit growth to be 1-5% at CER.

At the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2020, the Board will propose a final dividend of 5.35 Danish kroner for 2019. The expected total dividend for 2019 is 8.35 kroner per share, of which 3.00 kroner per share was paid as interim dividend in August 2019. The Board intends to initiate a new 12-month share repurchase programme of up to 17 billion kroner.

