Novo Nordisk flags continued restrictions on Wegovy supplies

Adds quarterly numbers, application for Wegovy label expansion

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO on Thursday reported record sales and operating profits for the third quarter but flagged continued restrictions on supplies of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug.

Novo has struggled to keep up with soaring demand for the appetite-suppressing, anti-obesity drug and has limited the number of patients who can start treatment.

"While supply capacity for Wegovy is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths in the U.S. will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care," the company said in a statement.

The company also said in its quarterly earnings statement that in September and October it had submitted applications with U.S. and European Union authorities for Wegovy to be approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events.

In August, Novo said the curbs would most likely extend into 2024.

Investors and analysts have called for clarity on when the supply issue would be solved, as rival Eli Lilly LLY.N expects U.S. approval of its Mounjaro weight-loss drug later this year.

Sales grew 29% year-on-year to 58.7 billion Danish crowns ($8.33 billion), while operating profit (EBIT) rose 33% to 26.9 billion, both in line with preliminary numbers released last month.

($1 = 7.0443 Danish crowns)

FACTBOX-How Novo Nordisk makes its weight-loss drug Wegovy

Launches of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy

FACTBOX-Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug cuts heart disease risk in study

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((jacob.pedersen@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JacobGronholt;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.