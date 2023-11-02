News & Insights

Novo Nordisk flags continued restrictions on Wegovy supplies

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

November 02, 2023 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Thursday it expects continued restrictions on supplies of its hugely popular Wegovy weight-loss drug as the Danish company scrambles to boost output and ease shortages.

"While supply capacity for Wegovy is gradually being expanded, the supply of the lower dose strengths in the U.S. will remain restricted to safeguard continuity of care," the company said in a statement.

