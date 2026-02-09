Markets
Novo Nordisk Files Lawsuit Against Hims & Hers

February 09, 2026

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a pharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against the telehealth firm Hims & Hers.

The lawsuit alleges infringement of Novo Nordisk's U.S. patent related to semaglutide and the unlawful marketing of compounded versions of its FDA-approved medications, Wegovy and Ozempic.

According to Novo Nordisk, Hims promoted unapproved compounded products that may pose safety risks and mislead patients and healthcare providers. The company is seeking a permanent injunction to halt the sales of these compounded products, as well as damages.

Novo Nordisk's action is part of its broader efforts to protect patient safety, uphold regulatory standards, and defend its scientific innovations in obesity and diabetes care.

NVO is currently trading at $50.16, up $2.49 or 5.21 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

