Novo Nordisk Faces Pressure Over High U.S. Drug Prices

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders intensified pressure on Novo Nordisk (NVO) to lower the prices of its popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, during a Senate hearing. Sanders revealed that major U.S. pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) including Optum, CVS (CVS) Caremark, and Cigna’s (CI) Express Scripts have committed to expanding coverage of these medications if Novo reduces their list prices. This contradicts the pharmaceutical industry's frequent argument that price cuts would lead to less coverage due to smaller rebates.





At the hearing, Sanders criticized Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Jorgensen for charging U.S. consumers significantly more than those in other countries. While Americans pay over $1,000 per month for these drugs, some European countries pay as little as $59 for Ozempic and $92 for Wegovy. Jorgensen, while acknowledging that insured U.S. patients pay less due to rebates, did not commit to price reductions, expressing doubts about PBMs’ promises to expand coverage.





Market Overview:





Key Points:



Looking Ahead:



Despite pressure from Sanders, Jorgensen remained non-committal about price cuts. The CEO pointed out that 99% of U.S. insurance plans cover Ozempic, and around half cover Wegovy, but Sanders insisted that even after rebates, U.S. prices are significantly higher than in other countries. Jorgensen expressed skepticism about PBMs’ role in making these drugs more affordable.Looking forward, Novo Nordisk’s pricing strategies are under the microscope as the pharmaceutical industry faces growing scrutiny over drug prices in the U.S. Sanders' commitments from PBMs may prompt wider industry changes, though the company remains cautious about altering its approach. The negotiations between PBMs and pharmaceutical companies will likely set the tone for broader discussions on affordability in the U.S. healthcare market.

