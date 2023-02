COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Danish diabetes and obesity drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO expects to generate sales growth in local currencies of between 13% and 19% in 2023, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik)

