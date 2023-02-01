US Markets

Novo Nordisk expects 13-19% sales growth in 2023

February 01, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Danish diabetes and obesity drug developer Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO expects to generate sales growth in local currencies of between 13% and 19% in 2023, it said on Wednesday while reporting below-forecast profits for the fourth quarter.

"We are very pleased with the double-digit sales growth in 2022 driven by our innovative GLP-1-based diabetes and obesity treatments," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said in a statement.

Novo also expects operating profit growth in 2023 to be in a range between 13% and 19%.

The company reported fourth quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 17.1 billion Danish crowns ($2.50 billion), below the 18.1 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

The firm will propose a dividend of 8.15 crowns per share, making the total dividend for 2022 12.4 crowns per share. A new 12-month share repurchase programme of up to 28 billion crowns has been initiated, the company said.

