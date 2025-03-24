Novo Nordisk Expands $499 Wegovy Savings Offer To All Cash-paying Patients

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) has expanded its $499 per month Wegovy savings program to include all cash-paying patients. Till now, the reduced price offer was only available with NovoCare pharmacy.

Wegovy injection is prescribed to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

In the pre-market trading, Novo Nordisk is 2.46% lesser at $74.97 on the Nasdaq.

