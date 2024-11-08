News & Insights

Novo Nordisk Executives Sell Shares Worth DKK 4.74 Billion

November 08, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk announced that its board members and executives have sold a significant volume of shares, totaling 6,311,250 shares at a price of DKK 750.42 each, amounting to DKK 4.74 billion. This transaction might interest investors as it reflects strategic financial moves by top management. Such large-scale insider trading can influence market perceptions, potentially impacting Novo Nordisk’s stock value.

