Novo Nordisk Executives Engage in Share Transactions

November 13, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has announced recent transactions involving its shares by board members and executives, highlighting an acquisition of 18,634 shares and a sale of 9,919 shares. The sale transaction was valued at over 7.5 million DKK, reflecting active trading activities among its top executives. This activity may catch the attention of investors looking at the company’s financial health and strategic decisions.

