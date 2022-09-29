Novo Nordisk enters drug license deal with Ventus Therapeutics

COPENHAGEN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO has entered a license deal with U.S.-based Ventus Therapeutics to develop drugs to treat inflammatory diseases, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal would consist of an upfront payment to Ventus of $70 million and potential milestone payments of up to $633 million, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

