US Markets

Novo Nordisk enters drug license deal with Ventus Therapeutics

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL New

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has entered a license deal with U.S.-based Ventus Therapeutics to develop drugs to treat inflammatory diseases, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

COPENHAGEN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO has entered a license deal with U.S.-based Ventus Therapeutics to develop drugs to treat inflammatory diseases, a Novo Nordisk spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal would consist of an upfront payment to Ventus of $70 million and potential milestone payments of up to $633 million, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular