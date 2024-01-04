Novo Nordisk Enters Collaboration Agreements With Omega And Cellarity

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk, Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) and Cellarity Inc. announced that Novo Nordisk has entered into separate research collaborations with each company. The Omega collaboration will leverage its platform technology to develop an epigenomic controller designed to enhance metabolic activity as a part of a potential new treatment approach for obesity management. The Cellarity collaboration plans to unravel biological drivers of MASH and will leverage Cellarity's platform to develop a small molecule therapy. The first two research programmes were signed under existing partnership between Novo Nordisk and Flagship Pioneering.

Novo Nordisk and Pioneering Medicines will advance the respective programmes through preclinical development and conduct foundational activities, after which point Novo Nordisk could advance the programmes into clinical studies. Novo Nordisk will reimburse R&D costs. Additionally, each agreement may pay up to $532 million in upfront, development and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on annual net sales of a licensed product, to be shared between the respective companies and Flagship's Pioneering Medicines.

In September 2022, Novo Nordisk engaged Cellarity to identify cell behaviors implicated in MASH disease progression. Novo Nordisk said the research collaboration expands on this initial work and will further leverage Cellarity's platform to develop a small molecule therapy.

