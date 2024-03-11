Novo Nordisk dethrones Tesla on Obesity Pill Hope. Time to Invest?

FXEmpire.com -

Its market cap surpassed a staggering $604 billion, eclipsing the highly popular electric vehicle giant, Tesla. This remarkable surge was propelled by encouraging preliminary trial outcomes for a novel obesity medication, underscoring the promise of Novo Nordisk‘s product pipeline and emphasizing the increasing significance of the healthcare industry. Is it worth adding to your portfolio?

Novo Nordisk’s New Drug Poised to Tap Lucrative Weight Loss Market (And Beyond)

Daily Charts of Novo Nordisk and Tesla – Source: Online Trading Platform ActivTrader Powered by TradingView

In 2023, despite their high costs, variable insurance coverage, and some adverse effects, weight-loss drugs experienced a surge in popularity due to their effectiveness in helping patients achieve significant weight loss. Globally, obesity affects 750 million people, contributing to 5% of deaths, according to WHO data. The demand for these drugs is expected to remain strong in 2024, especially with gradual improvements in treatment accessibility.

Despite the more optimistic outlook for the obesity drug industry in early 2024, the forecasts from 2023 were already notable, with Morgan Stanley Research estimating it to grow to $77 billion by 2030, and Barclays predicting that this market could reach $100 billion over the same period.

Investors are closely watching advancements in obesity treatments, especially those using the GLP-1 drug class with appetite-suppressing effects, because they could address unmet medical needs and provide innovative solutions. However, the interest goes beyond weight loss alone, as the potential market implications, including enhanced patient outcomes and more treatment choices, are significant.

Pharmaceutical companies are indeed investigating these drugs for extra health benefits, like lowering cardiovascular disease risks, managing obstructive sleep apnea, and controlling blood sugar levels, providing a comprehensive approach to enhance overall health results. Exploring broader uses could greatly boost the drugs’ worth and use in healthcare, leading to exciting prospects for progress in patient care and medical innovation, as well as companies’ share price.

Evolving Obesity Treatment Landscape: A Race for Differentiation and Patient-Centric Solutions

As the obesity problem persists and current treatments fail to meet public health needs, some analysts believe that there is an opportunity for new market entrants. Yet, with major players like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly dominating the market with their established presence and strong brand recognition, differentiation becomes essential for newcomers to carve out a niche.

Obesity treatments can face challenges like nausea, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal issues, leading some patients to stop treatment. The frequent need for injections (daily or weekly) can also hinder adherence. Not all patients can use existing medications due to health conditions or costs.

Creating treatments with milder side effects, fewer injection requirements, better scalability, and tailored to specific genetic or other factors can improve patient commitment and provide more customized care. This strategy allows newcomers to gain a competitive advantage. Other than big companies like Pfizer, Merck and Amgen, small companies might also be worth focusing on, such as Viking Therapeutics, Structure Therapeutics, Altimmune Inc, and Boehringer Ingelheim among others.

Final word

Novo Nordisk’s potential obesity treatment, Amycretin, has shown promising early trial results in weight loss but faces several years before potential FDA approval.

The company is already a leader in GLP-1 drugs for weight management, with the successful launch of Wegovy in various countries, including the United States in 2021, Denmark in December 2022, Norway in January 2023, Germany in July 2023, the United Kingdom in September 2023, Iceland in October 2023, Switzerland and the UAE in November 2023, and Japan in February 2024.

It is also diversifying its portfolio and working on approximately 10 innovative obesity treatments in 2024, with key initiatives like SELECT and STEP HFpEF expected to undergo regulatory review in the US and EU by 2024, highlighting Novo Nordisk’s strategic commitment to combating obesity with advanced therapeutic solutions.

In addition, the company’s sales growth and investments have increased since 2021, with consistent sales and operating margin performance above peer group average in the period between 2021 and 2023, which means that there might be still more room to grow.

However, investors will have to monitor how Novo Nordisk will deal with supply constraints in 2024 and by how much it will expand its manufacturing capital of its drugs to meet the rising demand, as the supply issue was a problem last year. The firm has indeed imposed supply restrictions for some doses of the weight-loss drug to keep up with orders.

The increasing demand for effective obesity treatments offers a potential avenue for investment. However, determining the optimal approach hinges on factors such as risk tolerance, investment strategy, and long-term objectives.

For those interested in gaining exposure to the weight-loss market, one approach is to research and invest in individual companies leading the development of promising weight-loss drugs. Conducting fundamental analysis is crucial for selecting the right player for your strategy, and platforms like ClinicalTrials.gov offer valuable insights into ongoing clinical studies worldwide.

Additionally, investors should monitor mergers and acquisitions, as well as partnerships, as larger companies may seek to capitalize on the booming weight-loss industry by acquiring smaller firms to expand their portfolio of weight loss treatments and maintain their position at the forefront.

For example, in August 2023, Novo Nordisk announced the acquisition of obesity drug maker Inversago Pharma, as well as biotech Embark Biotech, which specializes in developing treatments for cardiometabolic diseases, including obesity and diabetes. In February 2024, the group bought the American Catalnt to increase its production capacity. Other buyouts in the industry include Roche-Carmot Therapeutics, AstraZeneca-Eccogene, and Eli Lilly-Versanis for instance.

Alternatively, investors seeking a more passive and diversified approach can explore Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) tailored specifically to the obesity and diabetes treatment sector, such as the Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolic ETF or the Solactive Obesity Index. Additionally, broader thematic options like health trackers offer alternative avenues for investment in this evolving market landscape.

Weekly Chart of Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co – Source: ActivTrader

