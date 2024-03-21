News & Insights

Novo Nordisk Declares Dividend At Annual General Meeting

March 21, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company, Novo Nordisk (NVO), Thursday announced the total dividend of 9.40 Danish kroners per share for the fiscal year 2023.

The final dividend will be paid in March 2024.

The company stated at the annual general meeting that, "We are very pleased with the performance in 2023 which was an exceptional year of innovation, growth, value creation and impact for Novo Nordisk".

During the after hours, Novo Nordisk's stock is trading at $130, up 0.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

