Novo Nordisk To Cut US List Price For Wegovy, Ozempic And Rybelsus By Up To 50%

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) announced Tuesday that it will lower the list price or wholesale acquisition cost (WAC), Wegovy (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg and tablets 25 mg, Ozempic (semaglutide) injection 0.5 mg, 1 mg, and 2 mg, and Rybelsus (semaglutide) tablets 7 mg or 14 mg to $675, effective January 1, 2027.

This represents price reduction of approximately 50% and 35% for Wegovy and Ozempic, respectively, from the current list price. Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus deliver powerful efficacy in addition to offering a broad range of indications unlike other GLP-1s.

The price cut will help more than 100 million people living with obesity and over 35 million people with type 2 diabetes in the United States. It will also address access barriers to these innovative medicines, especially for patients whose out-of-pocket costs are linked to list price.

These changes in list price do not have an impact on direct-to-patient, self-pay prices.

