Novo Nordisk - Class B (NONOF) Price Target Increased by 5.48% to 98.92

The average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk - Class B (OTC:NONOF) has been revised to 98.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.48% from the prior estimate of 93.78 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50.51 to a high of 120.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.94% from the latest reported closing price of 92.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk - Class B. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NONOF is 1.64%, a decrease of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 262,387K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 33,298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,830K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 1.90% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 18,546K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,964K shares, representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 5.71% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 10,828K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,998K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 4.03% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,027K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,851K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 4.21% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 7,921K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 2.62% over the last quarter.

