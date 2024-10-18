News & Insights

BioTech
NVO

Novo Nordisk: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Alhemo - Quick Facts

October 18, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk announced the European Medicines Agency's CHMP has adopted a positive opinion, recommending approval of Alhemo as the first once-daily subcutaneous prophylactic treatment for people aged 12 years or older living with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The CHMP positive opinion is based on data from the phase 3 explorer study.

If approved, Alhemo will be provided in a portable, pre-mixed and prefilled pen. Novo Nordisk expects a final approval by the European Commission within approximately two months.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.