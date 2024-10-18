Novo Nordisk: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Alhemo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk announced the European Medicines Agency's CHMP has adopted a positive opinion, recommending approval of Alhemo as the first once-daily subcutaneous prophylactic treatment for people aged 12 years or older living with haemophilia A or B with inhibitors. The CHMP positive opinion is based on data from the phase 3 explorer study.

If approved, Alhemo will be provided in a portable, pre-mixed and prefilled pen. Novo Nordisk expects a final approval by the European Commission within approximately two months.

