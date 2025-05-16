Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Steps Down, Stock Drops In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), a healthcare company, on Friday announced that Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer.

Shares of Novo Nordisk are dropping around 5% in the pre-market trading.

Novo Nordisk Foundation and Novo Holdings A/S Chair Lars Rebien Sørensen will join the Novo Nordisk Board as an observer with the intention of being nominated for election as a board member at the Annual General Meeting in 2026.

Jørgensen will remain as CEO temporarily to ensure a smooth leadership transition. The search for a new CEO is underway.

Lars Rebien Sørensen has pharmaceutical industry expertise from his 16-year tenure as CEO.

