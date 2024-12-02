Novo Nordisk call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Novo Nordisk (NVO) with 11,730 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 50.93%. Jan-25 115 calls and Jan-25 105 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.55. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

