Novo Nordisk buys Danish property to expand production

Credit: REUTERS/Scanpix Denmark

March 31, 2023 — 04:14 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 31 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk Pharmatech, part of the Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO group, has purchased a 47,000 square meter site in Koge, Denmark, with the aim of expanding its production, the company said on Friday.

Novo Nordisk Pharmatech supplies raw materials to Novo Nordisk's pharmaceutical production, and to the wider pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

