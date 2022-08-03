Novo-Nordisk Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NVO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Novo-Nordisk AS (Symbol: NVO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.44, changing hands as low as $107.75 per share. Novo-Nordisk AS shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVO's low point in its 52 week range is $91.51 per share, with $122.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.68.

