US Markets

Novo Nordisk beats profit estimates, lifts outlook slightly

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JACOB GRONHOLT-PEDERSEN

Denmark's Novo Nordisk posted a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday and slightly lifted its full-year earnings outlook, the company said.

COPENHAGEN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO posted a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday and slightly lifted its full-year earnings outlook, the company said.

The world's top maker of diabetes drugs posted a second-quarter operating profit of 13.8 billion Danish crowns ($2.20 billion), compared to an average 13.31 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. L8N2F61E2

The company now expects annual operating profit growth in the range of 2-5%, up from an earlier estimate of 1-5% growth.

($1 = 6.2705 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular