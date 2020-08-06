Novo Nordisk beats profit estimates, lifts outlook slightly

COPENHAGEN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO posted a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday and slightly lifted its full-year earnings outlook, the company said.

The world's top maker of diabetes drugs posted a second-quarter operating profit of 13.8 billion Danish crowns ($2.20 billion), compared to an average 13.31 billion expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. L8N2F61E2

The company now expects annual operating profit growth in the range of 2-5%, up from an earlier estimate of 1-5% growth.

($1 = 6.2705 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

