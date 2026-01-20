Markets

Novo Nordisk, Aspect Biosystems Expand Partnership On Cell Therapies For Diabetes

January 20, 2026 — 11:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk B A/S (NVO) and Aspect Biosystems said on Tuesday that they are entering a new phase of their collaboration to advance cellular medicines for diabetes, building on work that began in 2023.

With the new agreement, Aspect is set to acquire rights to certain technologies related to stem cell-derived islets and hypoimmune cells from Novo Nordisk.

They'll be in charge of development, manufacturing, and commercialization. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk will keep some options to be involved in later development stages and commercial efforts, plus they'll be making an additional investment and providing research funding.

This partnership combines Novo Nordisk's extensive experience in diabetes with Aspect's cell therapy platform, aiming to create treatments that might help restore normal function for those living with diabetes.

NVO is currently trading at $61.20, down $1.13 or 1.81 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

