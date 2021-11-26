Markets
NVO

Novo Nordisk Announces Impact From Volume Based Procurement For Insulin In China

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Friday said it has received the results from the Volume Based Procurement or VBP tender for insulin in China.

The Chinese National Healthcare Security Administration has tendered insulin sold at hospitals, and Novo Nordisk has participated in the tender. All Novo Nordisk's insulin were included in the tender except for Ryzodeg and Xultophy.

The company said it currently expects an estimated negative impact on global sales growth of around 3% in 2022 as a result of reduced prices and reduced volumes of insulin sold in China. The VBP for insulin is expected to be implemented during the first half of 2022.

Novo Nordisk will provide its fiscal 2022 financial outlook in connection with the announcement of the full-year 2021 results on February 2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular