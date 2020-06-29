Novo Nordisk Announces Approval Of Rybelsus In Japan For Treatment Of Type 2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved Rybelsus for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. It is administered orally once daily and is approved for use in three therapeutic dosages, 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg in Japan. The approval is based on the PIONEER programme.

Novo Nordisk said the company will now initiate reimbursement negotiations and expects to launch Rybelsus in Japan thereafter. Novo Nordisk and MSD will be co-promoting Rybelsus in Japan.

