Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments

September 25, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO said on Monday it would collaborate with U.S. tech firm Valo Health to discover and develop new treatments for cardiometabolic diseases using human data and artificial intelligence.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement it will use Valo's platform and Valo will receive an upfront payment and a potential near-term milestone payment of $60 million.

Valo is also eligible to receive milestone payments for up to 11 programmes, totalling up to $2.7 billion, plus research and development funding and potential royalty payments, Novo said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
