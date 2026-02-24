Novo Nordisk And United Lab Reports Positive Results From Chinese Phase 2 Trial Of UBT251 In Obesity

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (ULIHF, UNJ.F) on Tuesday announced topline results from a Chinese phase 2 trial evaluating UBT251, jointly developed for overweight or obese patients.

The results showed a 19.7% weight loss in the UBT251 group compared with 2% in the placebo group after 24 weeks of treatment.

UBT251 is a synthetic peptide triple agonist targeting the receptors for GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and glucagon.GLP-1 is an incretin hormone mainly secreted by intestinal L-cells in response to eating.

UBT251 is being jointly developed by The United Laboratories' unit, The United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co. Ltd., and Novo Nordisk under an agreement signed in March 2025.

This phase 2 trial is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial that enrolled a total of 205 Chinese patients with obesity (BMI = 28.0 kg/m²) or overweight (24.0 kg/m² = BMI 28.0 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. The baseline mean body weight of the patients was 92.2 kg, with a baseline mean BMI of 33.1 kg/m².

The trial, conducted by United Biotechnology, investigated the safety and efficacy of once-weekly injectable 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg doses of UBT251 compared to placebo in Chinese people with overweight or obesity.

The primary endpoint of the trial was the percentage change in body weight from baseline after 24 weeks of treatment.

From a baseline mean body weight of 92.2 kg, the highest mean weight loss observed for people treated with UBT251 was 19.7%, about 17.5 kg, compared to 2.0%, about 1.6kg, in the placebo group after 24 weeks of treatment.

In the trial, UBT251 appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. The most common adverse events were gastrointestinal, and the vast majority were mild to moderate and diminished over time, consistent with incretin-based therapies.

Based on the results of this trial, the company is planning to initiate a phase 3 trial in Chinese patients with overweight or obesity.

"The success of the phase 2 clinical trial of UBT251 in China represents another significant milestone in TUL's innovation-driven development," said Mr Tsoi Hoi Shan, Chairman of TUL.

United Biotechnology will present detailed data from the Chinese phase 2 trial at a medical congress later this year.

United Biotechnology is responsible for development in Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, while Novo Nordisk is responsible for development in the rest of the world.

In addition, recently, Novo Nordisk initiated a global phase 1b/2a trial investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of different doses of UBT251 for up to 28 weeks in around 330 people living with overweight or obesity.

Topline data from that trial is expected in 2027. Novo Nordisk also expects to initiate a phase 2 trial with UBT251 in people with type 2 diabetes in the second half of 2026.

NVO has traded between $39.34 and $93.80 in the last one year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $39.63, down 16.43%.

In the pre-market, NOV shares are down 2.26% at $38.73.

