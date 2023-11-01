Novo Nordisk - ADR (NVO) Price Target Increased by 9.17% to 101.28

The average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk - ADR (NYSE:NVO) has been revised to 101.28 / share. This is an increase of 9.17% from the prior estimate of 92.78 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.72 to a high of 123.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.88% from the latest reported closing price of 96.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk - ADR. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.53%, a decrease of 8.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.05% to 191,432K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 23,419K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,692K shares, representing an increase of 50.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 37.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,371K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,802K shares, representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 7,621K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,881K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Everett Harris holds 6,539K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares, representing an increase of 49.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,529K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,468K shares, representing an increase of 46.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, with production facilities in nine countries, and affiliates or offices in five countries.

