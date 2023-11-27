Novo Nordisk - ADR (NVO) Price Target Increased by 6.24% to 107.60

The average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk - ADR (NYSE:NVO) has been revised to 107.60 / share. This is an increase of 6.24% from the prior estimate of 101.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.50 to a high of 135.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.04% from the latest reported closing price of 105.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk - ADR. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 8.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.55%, an increase of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.76% to 322,072K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 23,419K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,692K shares, representing an increase of 50.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 37.82% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 16,229K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,371K shares, representing an increase of 42.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 14,748K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares, representing an increase of 48.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 11.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,781K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares, representing an increase of 51.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 68.39% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 11,604K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,120K shares, representing an increase of 55.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 82.97% over the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, with production facilities in nine countries, and affiliates or offices in five countries.

