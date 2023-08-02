Novo Nordisk - ADR (NVO) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 178.88

The average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk - ADR (NYSE:NVO) has been revised to 178.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 170.34 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.26 to a high of 224.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.04% from the latest reported closing price of 161.10 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1394 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk - ADR. This is a decrease of 575 owner(s) or 29.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.58%, a decrease of 36.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.57% to 162,174K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Jennison Associates holds 12,341K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,455K shares, representing an increase of 7.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 14.66% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 10,802K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,604K shares, representing a decrease of 16.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 2.25% over the last quarter.
Fisher Asset Management holds 7,881K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,026K shares, representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 8.03% over the last quarter.
Bank Of America holds 6,323K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,763K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 0.88% over the last quarter.
Envestnet Asset Management holds 5,309K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 66.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 4.91% over the last quarter.
Novo Nordisk Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, with production facilities in nine countries, and affiliates or offices in five countries.
