Novo Nordisk - ADR (NVO) Declares $0.88 Dividend

Novo Nordisk - ADR said on August 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.88 per share ($1.77 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $184.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.82%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 4.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.71 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk - ADR. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.54%, a decrease of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 162,348K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.16% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk - ADR is 178.88. The forecasts range from a low of 107.26 to a high of $224.57. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.16% from its latest reported closing price of 184.72.

The projected annual revenue for Novo Nordisk - ADR is 204,498MM, an increase of 1.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 11,692K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,341K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 13.85% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 9,371K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,802K shares, representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 7,881K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,026K shares, representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,229K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,323K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 72.69% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 5,120K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,280K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, with production facilities in nine countries, and affiliates or offices in five countries.

