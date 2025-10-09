Novo Nordisk To Acquire Akero Therapeutics; Akero Shareholders To Receive $54/Shr, CVR Of $6/Shr

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Akero Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly held clinicalstage company developing treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by a high unmet medical need. Novo Nordisk will acquire all outstanding shares of Akero's common stock at a price of $54 per share in cash or aggregated value of $4.7 billion at closing. Also, Akero shareholders will receive a non-transferable CVR entitling holders to a potential additional payment of $6 per share in cash or aggregated value of $0.5 billion upon US regulatory approval of EFX for the treatment of compensated cirrhosis due to MASH.

For 2026, Novo Nordisk expects the acquisition to lead to increased research and development costs, with an estimated negative impact on full year operating profit growth in 2026 of around 3% points, depending on the timing of closing. The deal is not expected to impact Novo Nordisk's operating profit outlook for 2025.

Shares of Akero are up 19% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

