Novo Nordisk A (XTRA:NOV) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 109.98

The average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A (XTRA:NOV) has been revised to 109.98 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 102.73 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.08 to a high of 137.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.26% from the latest reported closing price of 114.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an increase of 755 owner(s) or 44.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOV is 1.00%, an increase of 52.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 110.69% to 707,004K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 62,032K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,473K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 97.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 85,376.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,109K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing an increase of 97.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 74,129.11% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 22,528K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,419K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOV by 3.95% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 21,656K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

