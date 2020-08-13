Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.368 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NVO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -34.4% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVO was $67.09, representing a -2.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.96 and a 38.05% increase over the 52 week low of $48.60.

NVO is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer, Inc. (PFE). NVO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports NVO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.65%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NVO as a top-10 holding:

Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVDE with an increase of 44.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NVO at 0.57%.

