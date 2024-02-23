Novo Nordisk A (NONOF) Price Target Increased by 7.00% to 119.10

The average one-year price target for Novo Nordisk A (OTCPK:NONOF) has been revised to 119.10 / share. This is an increase of 7.00% from the prior estimate of 111.30 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78.05 to a high of 149.27 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.10% from the latest reported closing price of 121.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 777 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo Nordisk A. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NONOF is 1.95%, an increase of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,022.25% to 596,827K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 62,032K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,473K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing an increase of 97.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 85,376.95% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 39,409K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares, representing an increase of 98.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 3,773.05% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 25,109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing an increase of 97.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NONOF by 74,129.11% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 21,656K shares.

