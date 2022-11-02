Novo Nordisk 9-month Profit Increases; Raises Full Year Outlook

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported that its 9-month operating profit increased by 28% in Danish kroner and by 14% at constant exchange rates to 57.7 billion Danish kroner. The company also raised its full year outlook based on the sales growth in the first nine months of 2022.

For the period 1 January 2022 to 30 September 2022, net profit increased to 41.9 billion kroner from 36.9 billion kroner, prior year. Earnings per share was 18.42 kroner compared to 15.98 kroner. Net sales increased to 128.86 billion kroner from 102.47 billion kroner.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, CEO, said: "The growth is driven by increasing demand for GLP-1-based diabetes treatments, especially Ozempic."

For 2022, the company now expects sales growth to be 14-17% at CER and operating profit growth to be 13-16% at CER. Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner are now expected to be 10 and 15 percentage points higher than at CER, respectively.

