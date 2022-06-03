Novo Nordisk: Main Phases Of ONWARDS 1, ONWARDS 6 Phase 3a Trials Achieve Primary Objectives

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported headline results from the main phases of ONWARDS 1 and ONWARDS 6 phase 3a trials with once-weekly insulin icodec. The ONWARDS 1 trial achieved primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 52 with insulin icodec compared to insulin glargine. The ONWARDS 6 trial achieved its primary endpoint of showing non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 26 with insulin icodec compared to insulin degludec.

"The results of the main phase of ONWARDS 1 confirm the strong results seen in ONWARDS 2 and strengthen the profile of once-weekly insulin icodec which has the potential to become the ideal insulin for people with type 2 diabetes initiating insulin treatment", said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk.

